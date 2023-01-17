NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,871,900 shares, a growth of 357.7% from the December 15th total of 409,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,701.7 days.

NN Group Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS NNGPF traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. NN Group has a 12 month low of $37.91 and a 12 month high of $60.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNGPF shares. HSBC cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

