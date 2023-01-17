Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance
NDCVF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.37.
Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF)
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.