Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

NDCVF stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $31.37.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

