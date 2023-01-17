Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.44.

Northland Power Trading Up 2.3 %

NPI stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.18. 338,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,582. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.98 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

