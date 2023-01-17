NuCypher Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. NuCypher has a market cap of $98.96 million and $30.09 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 50.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00429095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,403.43 or 0.30119288 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.18 or 0.00762833 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher was first traded on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuCypher Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

