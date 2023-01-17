Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 982.9% in December

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 982.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.