Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 982.9% in December

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 982.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 23,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,707. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares in the last quarter. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

