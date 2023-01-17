NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 45,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,001,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,771,355. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $440.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.91, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

