Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLPX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered Olaplex from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.26 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 97.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Olaplex by 19.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 15.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,054,000 after purchasing an additional 527,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olaplex by 50.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,576,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 527,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

