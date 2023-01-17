Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 2.3 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. 17,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 20th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.