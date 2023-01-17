OmniaVerse Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $385,734.92 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00433762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.25 or 0.30446881 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00762561 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

