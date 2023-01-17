Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.23.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.