Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %
NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.23.
Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 7,658.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
