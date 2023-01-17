Ontology Market Cap Reaches $173.91 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $173.91 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.43 or 0.07455918 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00082568 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00030239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00058039 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

