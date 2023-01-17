Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Trading Down 6.3%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.19. Approximately 1,044,550 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 385,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Orla Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$63.98 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

