Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Short Interest Down 77.8% in December

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Osino Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Osino Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.74. 36,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,367. Osino Resources has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

