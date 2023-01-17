Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 27,173.9% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Osiris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.22.

Get Osiris Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Osiris Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Osiris Acquisition

Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osiris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osiris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.