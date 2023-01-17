Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,300 shares, a growth of 27,173.9% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Osiris Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Osiris Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osiris Acquisition
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Osiris Acquisition by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Osiris Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.
About Osiris Acquisition
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
