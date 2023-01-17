Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Osisko Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OBNNF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

