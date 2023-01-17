Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXLCO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $25.02.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

