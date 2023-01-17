Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of PKG opened at $135.40 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.61.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

