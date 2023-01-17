Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 90,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,863,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 651,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,795,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $586.06. 24,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,505. The company has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $546.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.30.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

