Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $479,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $523.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.33. The company has a market cap of $454.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.39.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

