Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock worth $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

General Mills stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.76. 20,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,999. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

