PAX Gold (PAXG) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,887.54 or 0.08910315 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $511.87 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 61.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00433762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.25 or 0.30446881 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00762561 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold’s genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

