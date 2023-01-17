PDS Planning Inc Has $364,000 Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,841,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,677,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 165.2% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 73,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 5.6 %

Emerson Electric stock traded down $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. 154,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

