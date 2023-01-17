PDS Planning Inc Has $499,000 Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 75.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.35. 624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.10. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

WOR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

