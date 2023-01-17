PDS Planning Inc Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in NIO were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,892,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 1,772,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.51.

NYSE NIO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.26. 711,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,493,488. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

