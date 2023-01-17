PDS Planning Inc Sells 2,144 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $112,686,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,692,000 after buying an additional 667,462 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,297,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,999,000 after buying an additional 278,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,018 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average of $123.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

