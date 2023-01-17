PDS Planning Inc Sells 433 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.77. The stock had a trading volume of 110,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average of $162.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

