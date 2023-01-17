PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 91.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $549.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

