Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Siena Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 8.5% in the third quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $4,233,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,013.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $13,448,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Target stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.85. 17,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,974. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.26.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.75.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.