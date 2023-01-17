Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,105,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 19,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

ADP traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,616. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day moving average of $240.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.45.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

