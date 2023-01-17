Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.27.

PFGC opened at $60.12 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

