Performance Food Group’s (PFGC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.27.
Performance Food Group Stock Up 2.1 %
PFGC opened at $60.12 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.
Insider Activity at Performance Food Group
In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,842,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,951 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
