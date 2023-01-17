Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.14

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Get Peridot Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Trading of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 844.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 632,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 565,584 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $3,687,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.