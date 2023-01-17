PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 261.0% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,701,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,076,383.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 134,973 shares of company stock valued at $995,441 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.52. 77,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

