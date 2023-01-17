Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,829 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 2.6% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.2 %

PFE stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.33. 779,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,082,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.