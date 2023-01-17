Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Pfizer Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 656,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,082,416. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

