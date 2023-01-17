Philcoin Price Up 5.6% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Philcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $149,589.82 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00433625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,447.33 or 0.30437272 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00760350 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin launched on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

