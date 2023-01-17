Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,048.25

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $81.49 million and $159,048.25 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00205362 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00074560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00049759 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,231,405 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.