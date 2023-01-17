Pirate Chain Market Cap Reaches $81.55 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $81.55 million and approximately $160,595.14 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001957 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00209896 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00074820 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00050268 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,233,597 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

