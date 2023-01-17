Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 2,880.0% in December

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 2,880.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Plastic2Oil Stock Up 28.6 %
OTCMKTS PTOI traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 34,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Plastic2Oil Company Profile
