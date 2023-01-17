Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Trading Down 2.8%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 408,765 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 507,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Plus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 237,304 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 330,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

