Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.45

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Pola Orbis Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.
About Pola Orbis
Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pola Orbis (PORBF)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Pola Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pola Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.