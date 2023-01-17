Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 99.6% in December

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the December 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,312,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of POAHY remained flat at $5.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 454,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,714. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $11.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Porsche Automobil from €130.00 ($141.30) to €134.00 ($145.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Porsche Automobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

