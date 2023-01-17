PotCoin (POT) Price Up 59.3% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 17th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $697,881.68 and $72.36 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 59.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00412649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00030110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016277 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000818 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00018418 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

