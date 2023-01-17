Presearch (PRE) Price Reaches $0.0407 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0407 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $16.15 million and $101,259.92 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

