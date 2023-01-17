Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 460.7% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $660,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 183.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,244. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th.

