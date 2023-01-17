Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Thomas Bartrum Sells 15,000 Shares

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $380,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,503.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Thomas Bartrum sold 35,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,069,600.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.68. 969,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

