Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Trading Up 4.3%

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.11 and last traded at $53.80. Approximately 4,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 492,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PCOR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $186.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,628 in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.