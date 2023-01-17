Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.00 million-$161.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.71 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. 390,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,299. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRGS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $206,324.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,522.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

