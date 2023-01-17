Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Progress Software stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. 391,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $54.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 518,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,428,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

