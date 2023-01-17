Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $157-161 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.73 million. Progress Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.17 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 391,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.05. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.43.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,954 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 57.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Progress Software by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

