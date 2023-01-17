ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 1.3%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.94. Approximately 6,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 126,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 11.4% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 5.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

